Hilton tops 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia list; hospitality, tech lead pack

Global workplace watcher Great Place To Work has unveiled its 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia, recogniing the top companies fostering trust, innovation, and inclusive culture across the region. Based on confidential feedback from over 3.2 million employees, the list reflects the experiences of 7.5 million workers across Asia and the Middle East.

Hilton claimed the No 1 spot this year, riding a wave of rapid expansion and culture-driven growth across the Asia-Pacific. Following closely were DHL Express (2), Marriott International (3), BFL Group (4), and Cisco (5) — all of which received high praise for consistent employee experience regardless of role or background.

“These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place,” said Michael C Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, in a media release.

Industry and regional trends

Hospitality dominates the top tier, with Hilton, Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Capella Hotels & Resorts all featured prominently — signaling the sector's strong comeback and focus on employee-centric culture.

The technology sector also showed strength, with companies like Cisco, Salesforce, Cadence, CrowdStrike, and Micron making the cut.

In terms of geographic representation, companies from the UAE, India, and Singapore appear frequently across the list, reflecting maturing workplace standards in these markets.

The recognition spans multiple industries including pharmaceuticals (AbbVie), finance (Synchrony, Intuit, MetLife), and manufacturing (Coats, Stryker).

Selection criteria

To qualify, companies had to first be recognised on local Best Workplaces lists in regions such as India, Japan, Singapore, UAE, and Greater China, among others. Only those demonstrating exceptional workplace culture across borders made the Asia-wide list. Companies were categorised as large (500+ employees) or small and medium (50–499 employees).

Here are the top 25 in the large category:

1. Hilton

2. DHL Express

3. Marriott International

4. BFL Group

5. Cisco

6. Al Dabbagh Group

7. AbbVie

8. Synchrony

9. DISCO

10. Accenture

11. IHG Hotels & Resorts

12. Capella Hotels & Resorts

13. Coats

14. Crowdstrike

15. Chalhoub Group

16. Stryker

17. Salesforce

18. Cadence

19. Micron

20. Intuit

21. MetLife

22. Korea Water Resources Corporation

23. HP

24. TP

25. Leminar Group