HCL Tech’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred France's highest civilian award

IT services company HCL Tech’s chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, has been conferred the prestigious 'Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur' (Knight of the Legion of Honour), the highest civilian award of France.



Reacting to the award, Malhotra said that 'this honour' underscores the strategic relationship between India and France.

"HCLTech has a longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for us. We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and empowering French businesses through our advanced technological services,” she added.

The Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. It was instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

The award was presented by Thierry Mathou, French ambassador to India on behalf of the French President. The ceremony was held at the ambassador's residence in Delhi.

Praising Malhotra, the French ambassador said that under her forward-thinking mindset focussed on emerging technologies such as AI and cybersecurity, HCL has embraced innovation and has been recognised as an active promoter of business relations between France and India.



In France since 2009

HCLTech, with a presence in France since 2009, is a trusted digital transformation partner for G2000 French companies across diverse industries including aerospace, manufacturing, financial services, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company actively contributes to the local tech ecosystem by partnering with Apprentis d'Auteuil to enhance coding skills in middle schools.