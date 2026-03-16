Hard Rock Cafe ends franchise pact with JSM Corp, shuts 10 cafes across India

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Florida-based hospitality giant Hard Rock International on Monday announced it has terminated franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India, resulting in the closure of outlets in 10 locations across the country.

The company did not divulge the reason behind the decision to terminate the agreements, which dismantles its footprint across key locations in India.

These include Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru; Bengaluru International Airport; Bengaluru Whitefield; Chandigarh; Chennai; Hyderabad; Hyderabad Hitech City; Kolkata; New Delhi and Pune.

"Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India. The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain open and is not connected to this operator," it said in a statement.

Founded in 1971, Hard Rock Cafe is a global chain of music-theme bar-restaurants, memorabilia shops, casinos, hotels and museums with a presence across over 70 countries. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)