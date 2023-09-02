Govt for anti-dumping duty on Chinese glass imports to protect domestic players

The commerce ministry has recommended an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 243 per tonne on the import of Chinese glass used in home appliances to guard domestic players from cheap shipments from China.

The finance ministry will take a final call on imposing the duty.

Acting on a complaint from a domestic player, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) probed the alleged dumping of "toughened glass for home appliances having thickness between 1.8 MM and 8 MM and area of 0.4 SqM or less" originating or exported from China.

The Federation of Safety Glass, an association of safety and speciality glass processors, sought the anti-dumping investigation. It alleged that dumping of the product was affecting Indian domestic industries.

DGTR probe

The DGTR found out that the product was exported to India at a price below the normal level and this led to dumping, which impacted domestic makers.

"Accordingly, the authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on the imports...for a period of five years," said a DGTR notification.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 41.8 per tonne and USD 243 per tonne.

Anti-dumping probes are undertaken by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO).

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic and foreign producers.

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to battle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(With agency inputs)