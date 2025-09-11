Govt, auto industry should work together to achieve self-reliance: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 11) stressed the need for collaboration between the government and the automobile industry to achieve "true self-reliance". Modi termed the automobile industry a key driver of the economy and said it has improved mobility and quality of life in a message he sent to the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In his written address to the SIAM, Modi said that as India advances towards global leadership in green and smart transportation, opportunities for investment and collaboration will be immense.

The automobile sector has been the torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, Modi noted in his address, and it was read out by Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM.

Modi further said, "As we move towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', it is essential for the government and industry to work together to achieve true self-reliance across the entire automobile manufacturing value chain," adding that as a key driver of the economy, the automobile industry has significantly improved mobility and quality of life.

Also Read: Adani Power bags 1,600 MW thermal project in Madhya Pradesh, to invest Rs 21,000 cr

"It has been a torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, boosting global confidence in Indian manufacturing and positioning India as a hub of automotive excellence," Modi said.

Make in India initiative

Powered by strong policy frameworks and visionary reforms, Modi said, "India is moving rapidly towards building a future-ready transportation ecosystem," noting that the integration of modern technology with world-class infrastructure form the backbone of India's ambitious growth story in mobility.

Highlighting how the auto sector is also embracing sustainability, focusing on green tech, EVs and sustainable alternatives, he said, "These advancements strengthen India's clean mobility goals, while creating opportunities in design, production and deployment." He also stated that the growth of startups, especially in energy storage was encouraging.

The Prime Minister lauded SIAM for facilitating dialogue among policymakers, manufacturers, and researchers on challenges such as emissions, safety, and infrastructure, and for aligning industrial strategies with national goals.

(With inputs from agency)