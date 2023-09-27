Google turns 25: Top 10 achievements in the tech giant’s history

Google has become synonymous with the internet today. Since its introduction 25 years ago, Google has undergone multiple transformations as a company and introduced many new products and enhancements to its search platform. Here are a few of its achievements.

1. Google Search Launch: Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University. Their vision was to create a search engine that provided more accurate and relevant results than existing options.

2. Introduction of Google Images: In 2001, Google introduced Google Images, allowing users to discover images alongside text-based results.

3. 'Did You Mean' Feature: The same year, Google introduced the 'Did You Mean' feature, helping users correct spelling errors in their search queries.

4. Acquisition of YouTube: Google officially confirmed its acquisition of YouTube in 2006. The consumer media company provides a platform for people to view and share original videos.

5. Google Translate: Google broadened its offerings in 2006 with the launch of Google Translate, initially supporting translation between Arabic and English but later expanding to over 100 languages.

6. Mobile App on iPhone: In 2008, Google unveiled its mobile app on the iPhone, incorporating features like autocomplete and 'My Location' for a smoother user experience.

7. Google Voice: Also in 2008, Google launched Google Voice, enabling users to perform voice-activated searches which have since gained popularity, especially in India.

8. Google Lens: Google showcased its machine learning capabilities with the introduction of Google Lens in 2017. This feature can recognise objects and convert them into search queries. It handles over 12 billion visual searches monthly.

9. Hum to Search: Google introduced the 'Hum to Search' feature in 2020, allowing users to hum or sing a tune stuck in their head and find relevant search results with the help of machine learning.

10. Generative AI-powered experiences: In 2023, Google shifted its focus to generative AI-powered experiences. Google Bard, along with LLMs like PaLM 2 and the upcoming Gemini, shows the company's focus on exploring the immense potential of artificial intelligence.

Google's journey from its humble beginnings to its present status as a technology giant has been marked by innovation, adaptation, and a relentless pursuit of improving digital experience for users worldwide. As Google turns 25, it continues to shape the internet landscape and redefine the way we access information in the digital world.