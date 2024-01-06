Google to phase out third-party cookies, rolls out feature for 1% Chrome users

Addressing privacy concerns, Google has introduced a new feature that restricts website access to third-party cookies by default, thereby limiting cross-site tracking.

This new feature, called Tracking Protection, has already been rolled out from January 4 for one per cent of Chrome users globally on an experimental basis, it said in a blog post. If everything goes fine, third-party cookies will be phased out for everyone in the second half of 2024.

What are third-party cookies?

Third-party cookies, which can be used to track website activities, support online experiences such as helping users log in or showing relevant ads. However, they also raise privacy concerns, and many sites allow users to turn off such cookies.

The feature, as part of Google’s Privacy Sandbox, will help Google phase out third-party cookies. In the meantime, the company is also putting in place new tools for sites that support key use cases and developers can make the transition smoothly.

Tracking Protection

The one per cent users chosen for Tracking Protection will be selected randomly. The chosen users will get notified when they open Chrome on either desktop or Android.

They can browse the web as usual, and third-party cookies will be restricted by default. If they face an issue accessing a site, Chrome will offer them the option to temporarily re-enable third-party cookies for that particular website.