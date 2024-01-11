Google laying off hundreds of staff from various teams

As part of a campaign to cut costs, Alphabet Inc.'s Google is laying off hundreds of staff on its digital assistant, hardware, and engineering teams, triggering an angry reaction from a union.

Among the affected workers are those working on the voice-based Google Assistant and at the augmented reality hardware team, media reports quoted the company as saying.

Work measures

Workers in the central engineering organization were also hit.

"Throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

"Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally."

Other openings

Semafor first reported the layoffs to the Google Assistant team, while 9to5Google first reported the reorganization in the hardware team.

The affected staff have started to get the news and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions elsewhere at Google.

Workers union

The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents some employees, criticized the job cuts.

In a statement posted on X, the union said: "Our members and teammates work hard every day to build great products for our users, and the company cannot continue to fire our co-workers while making billions every quarter. We won't stop fighting until our jobs are safe."