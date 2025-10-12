Thanjavur firm’s low-cost electric aircraft steals show at Global Startup Summit

Thanjavur-based Pullinam Aerospace Technologies (PAT) showcased its PAT LSA, a two-seater Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) aimed at making aviation more affordable and sustainable in India and beyond, at the Global Startup Hub in Coimbatore.

Low operating cost

Founder and CEO CS Karunakaran, along with COO Shiva Prasaath SB, told The Federal that PAT is targeting both flight training and personal aviation segments. Operating costs, particularly energy expenses, could drop dramatically—from around ₹2,500 per flight using conventional fuel to under ₹4 with the company’s electric propulsion system. “This will benefit flying schools in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East,” Karunakaran said.