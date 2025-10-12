Thanjavur firm’s low-cost electric aircraft steals show at Global Startup Summit
Aircraft aims to make aviation affordable by cutting down energy expenses from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4 per flight; prototype expected in 12-18 months
Thanjavur-based Pullinam Aerospace Technologies (PAT) showcased its PAT LSA, a two-seater Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) aimed at making aviation more affordable and sustainable in India and beyond, at the Global Startup Hub in Coimbatore.
Also read: What Make in India should quickly learn from Made in China
Low operating cost
Founder and CEO CS Karunakaran, along with COO Shiva Prasaath SB, told The Federal that PAT is targeting both flight training and personal aviation segments. Operating costs, particularly energy expenses, could drop dramatically—from around ₹2,500 per flight using conventional fuel to under ₹4 with the company’s electric propulsion system. “This will benefit flying schools in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East,” Karunakaran said.
Why PAT LSA is unique
Unlike emerging flying taxis, the PAT LSA features conventional take-off and landing capabilities and a rear-mounted “pusher” propulsion system, offering enhanced cabin space and a 270-degree exterior view. The two-seater serves as a market-entry model, with plans to expand to four, six, and 10-seater variants on the horizon. A flyable prototype is expected within 12 to 18 months.
Also read: ‘Let’s not build copycats’: MeitY Startup Hub CEO on driving India’s startup innovation
Hunt on for strategic investors
On regulatory matters, the team emphasised ongoing engagement with India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and support from aviation veterans, including a former DRDO Labs director, to ensure compliance and safety.
PAT is seeking strategic investors to join as co-founders rather than passive backers. “Global Startup Hub has been a crucial platform to launch this aircraft and attract the right partners,” Prasaath said.