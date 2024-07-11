Gen AI Conclave to elevate Kerala into hub of generative AI, says CM





A two-day international Gen AI conclave will be a stepping stone to elevating Kerala into becoming the hub of generative artificial intelligence, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inauguration of the event on Thursday (July 11).

The first International Gen AI Conclave is being hosted by the Kerala government along with IBM.

Addressing the massive gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, Vijayan went on to praise Gen AI and how the models based on Gen AI can play a decisive role in tackling global warming and climate change as well as health emergencies.

They can also protect and preserve the environment and improve public and mass transportation, in addition to being used for many other applications, he added.

"This is indeed a stepping stone towards elevating Kerala into the hub of generative artificial intelligence in the country, as we explore AI's transformative potential and its impact on our society and economy," Vijayan said.

Hotspot for AI startups

He said Kerala has been providing platforms for emerging talent, enabling innovation and entrepreneurship, and that its well-recognised industrial and startup ecosystem has been rapidly emerging as a hotspot for top AI startups and companies.

"The Kerala government is committed to supporting AI-based investments and fostering an environment conducive to technological advancement. We anticipate more AI-based investments to flow into the state in the coming years, further boosting our efforts to become the leading AI hub," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the conclave assumes greater significance as it is taking place at a time when generative artificial intelligence is rapidly developing and opening up a myriad of opportunities to the world.

"As a hub of IT and startups in the country, Kerala can function as India's nerve centre in making indigenous contributions in the field of generative artificial intelligence," he said.

Pushing boundaries of innovation

"Numerous AI startups in our state are pushing the boundaries of innovation," Vijayan said, adding that Kerala boasts a burgeoning AI ecosystem, nurtured by initiatives such as K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) and ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme), which have been pivotal in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging technologies.

"At the recent Kerala Plantation Expo, we showcased AI and machine learning-based irrigation systems, drones for targeted spraying of pesticides, and other technological advancements. These innovations are transforming our agriculture sector, making it more efficient and sustainable," he said.

Vijayan said the government has also integrated AI into the education system which will emphasise critical thinking, analytical skills and problem-solving abilities.

"Our proactive approach is also reflected in the implementation of AI-powered systems by government agencies. For instance, the Motor Vehicle Department has adopted AI for enhanced traffic management, showcasing our dedication to leveraging technology for public benefit," the chief minister said.

Bring in Malayalam more

Vijayan called for more collective efforts to improve Malayalam in large language models (LLMs) for generative AI. He said despite strong Malayalam computing communities, many LLMs currently struggle with Malayalam, making them less useful for native speakers.

"By working together -- linguists, AI experts, and the community -- we can build better data sets, refine algorithms, and create more accurate language models. This collaboration will help LLMs to understand and use Malayalam better, ensuring that everyone benefits from these technologies and that our language is preserved in the digital age," he said.

The chief minister said AI can be used to analyse data from drones, satellite imagery and ground sensors to gather detailed information to identify the best routes, assess environmental impacts and detect potential obstacles (perhaps during natural disasters and other instances) which would help streamline planning (when rescue and rehabilitation work is required, for example), among other things.

The two-day conclave will conclude on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)