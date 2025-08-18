Wars are fought with algorithms, not guns: Gautam Adani at IIT Kharagpur

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Monday (August 18) said that today’s wars are fought using algorithms and not guns as weapons, adding that they take place not in trenches but in server farms. Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur, the chairman of the Adani Group said that with the world shifting from conventional wars to technology-driven wars, India’s ability to be prepared for such a conflict will decide its future.

"The world is moving from a conventional war to technology-driven wars of power, and our ability to prepare will decide our future. Because the wars that we have to fight today are often invisible, they are fought in server farms and not in trenches. The weapons are algorithms, not guns. The Empires are not built on land; they are built in data centres. The armies are botnets and not battalions," said Adani as quoted by ANI.

Warning against import-dependence

Cautioning against dependence on foreign exporters when it comes to technology and defence, Adani stated that while major geopolitical events can disrupt the country’s energy supply, national security can also be impacted by the political will of other nations.

He also said that India imports 90 per cent of its semiconductors and 85 per cent of its oil. As for self-reliance in terms of defence equipment, Adani said that the country now has to fight for the freedom of self-reliance if Indians truly want to be free.

Emphasis on self-reliance

“In terms of technology dependence, 90 per cent of our semiconductors are imported. One disruption or sanction can freeze our digital economy. In the case of energy vulnerability, we import 85 per cent of our oil. A single geopolitical incident can restrict our growth. When our data crosses India's border, every bit of this data becomes raw material for foreign algorithms, creates foreign wealth and strengthens foreign dominance,” said Adani.

“In the case of military dependence, many of our critical systems are imported, bringing our national security under the political will of other nations. This is the freedom we must now fight for, the freedom of self-reliance, the freedom of Atmanirbharta, if we are to be truly free,” he added.

Foundation of modern Indian economy

Lauding the Centre over ISRO's Chandrayaan, Aadhaar, UPI and vaccine research, Adani said that it was reflecting that the government has built the foundation of India’s modern economy.

“If you align your ambitions with India's rise, the peak of your careers will unfold alongside the peak of India's power. By 2050, when you are in your prime, you will be part of a $25 trillion Indian economy, shaping global debates, writing the rules, and setting the pace for the future. No other nation offers its youth an opportunity of this scale. There has never been a better time to be an Indian,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)