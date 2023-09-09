G20 Summit: One Future Alliance poised to become cornerstone in global DPI ecosystem

The landmark agreement struck by the G20 Digital Economy Ministers, guided by India’s leadership, marks a pivotal turning point in envisioning how digital public infrastructure (DPI) could revolutionise both sustainable development and international governance.

One of the most compelling developments from this agreement is the introduction of the ‘One Future Alliance’ (OFA), a multi-sectoral initiative aimed at unifying global efforts to implement DPI systems that are secure, interoperable, and beneficial for all.



One Future Alliance: A cohesive strategy



OFA comes when there’s a critical need to coordinate efforts across governmental, private, academic, and civil sectors. This alliance is an organisational hub that seeks to harmonise disparate initiatives and provide a unified direction in the DPI landscape. With support from the UNDP and other knowledge partners, the OFA aims to be the lynchpin in a complex ecosystem, driving development, inclusion, innovation, trust, competition, and respect for human rights.



The Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) offered a comprehensive articulation of DPI, describing it as “a collection of shared digital platforms that ought to be secure, interoperable, and constructed on open standards to deliver private services on a societal level equitably.” This elucidation significantly impacts how DPI systems should be governed and structured, emphasising the importance of standardised legal frameworks and regulations that encourage inclusivity and innovation.



The benefits of DPI are not merely confined to individual nations. DEWG underscores that the real boon will manifest when these digital systems become interoperable across borders and jurisdictions. The potential applications range from more efficient global commerce and streamlined visa issuance to innovative climate solutions built on shared digital resources. The scale and diversity of these benefits point to the unparalleled impact that a well-coordinated, interoperable DPI could have globally.



The G20 India Presidency and UNDP also released practical resources like the DPI SDG Compendium and the DPI Playbook. These materials are mainly instrumental in guiding countries to understand and apply the complex mechanisms of DPI in a way that advances their digital transformation goals efficiently.



At the meeting, leaders were candid about the forthcoming hurdles, particularly in funding DPI projects in lower- and middle-income nations. The OFA stands as a testament to their dedication to conceptualising and actively supporting through technical guidance and financial aid, bringing the dream of a universal DPI to fruition.



The G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting has set the stage for a monumental advancement in developing and implementing digital public infrastructure, with the One Future Alliance as a significant cornerstone. As countries navigate the complexities of integrating these ambitious strategies, the OFA promises to act as a cohesive force, rallying stakeholders toward a unified vision that transcends geographical and jurisdictional boundaries.

The real testament to its effectiveness will be how seamlessly this vision translates into actionable results, particularly in overcoming the acknowledged financial and technical barriers.



An aspect deserving attention is how OFA aligns with the broader international commitment to accelerate the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Given that one of the foundational ideas of DPI is to drive development, inclusion, and innovation, the OFA could serve as a potent mechanism for countries striving to meet their SDG targets. The alliance could catalyse education, healthcare, and climate action efforts by leveraging DPI to deliver services more efficiently and inclusively.



OFA’s effectiveness will also hinge on its ability to engage multiple stakeholders beyond governments. The participation of private sector players, donors, and civil society organisations can enrich the alliance with diverse perspectives and expertise. This multi-stakeholder approach will provide a holistic view of the challenges and opportunities in implementing DPI and broaden the resource pool, thereby increasing the likelihood of the alliance’s success.



Financial mechanisms



The financial aspects, mainly how it aims to provide funding support, are crucial. As a financial orchestrator, OFA has the potential to funnel investments into DPI initiatives, especially in low- and middle-income countries that face funding constraints. It can serve as a conduit between donor agencies, governments, and private sector investors, creating a structured approach to financing DPI.



India’s leadership in OFA comes with a responsibility to set standards, given its pioneering work in the DPI sector. By sharing its successful case studies like Aadhaar and UPI, India can provide invaluable insights into how DPI can be designed to be secure, interoperable, and beneficial for all demographics. This standard-setting role could extend beyond technological aspects, including governance models and legal frameworks that foster trust and inclusivity.



As OFA moves from concept to reality, significant milestones and challenges await. These range from governance issues and data privacy concerns to the technical difficulties of making diverse digital infrastructures interoperable. The alliance’s ability to navigate these challenges while remaining committed to its overarching goals will be the ultimate test of its success and global impact.



The One Future Alliance is poised to become a cornerstone in the global DPI ecosystem. Its multilateral, multi-stakeholder nature, coupled with India’s pioneering role and the support of various international partners, places it uniquely to drive meaningful change. However, its impact will be measured in its ideation and effective implementation, addressing the challenges ahead.