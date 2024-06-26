Foxconn plant | Married women denied work: Centre seeks report from TN govt

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday said it has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labour department on the issue of married women not being allowed to work at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant as reported by the media.

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination is to be made while recruiting men and women workers, the labour ministry said in a statement.

As the state government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from it, it stated.

At the same time, it stated that the office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the report to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India.

The labour and employment ministry takes note of media reports on married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant, it added. PTI KKS TRB

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)