'South market offers immense potential, especially in retail, regional media'

Shankar B, Chief Executive of Chennai-based Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt Ltd, has been honoured with the Most Admired Brand Leader award at the 32nd edition of the World Brand Congress.

The recognition comes as the media outsourcing firm marks a significant milestone — its 15th year of operations. Fourth Dimension has carved a niche in the southern Indian market, establishing itself as a leader in regional media services.

Success story

In an interview with The Federal, Shankar shared his excitement over the achievement, reflecting on the company’s journey.

Fourth Dimension is the go-to partner for South Indian media, providing cutting-edge media services, including regional news products, conferences and summits, according to him.

“We are known for our expertise in the southern region, catering to over 20 clients, primarily from the south. The challenge of managing five different states, each with its own language and culture, has been substantial, but we’ve managed to keep our flag flying high,” Shankar said.

South Indian market

He emphasised that despite the challenges, the southern market offers immense potential, especially in retail and regional media.

Brands from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other southern states have gained significant national recognition, further underscoring the growing influence of the region, he added.

The company's ambitious plans for the coming years include the rollout of two major summits in 2025-26, and the expansion of its digital offerings, said Shankar. “We are already helping clients with digital transformation, advising them on how to embrace technology, create user-friendly websites and adapt to the digital age,” he added.

Saluting the founder

Fourth Dimension is keen on maintaining its focus on the southern market, where Shankar believes there is still considerable room for growth, especially in retail brands.

While some channels from northern India have sought the company’s services, he stressed that Fourth Dimension's core expertise will remain in the country’s south.

Shankar expressed his gratitude both for the award and the vision of the company's founder, Dr P Sathyanarayanan. The latter's foresight in backing the firm’s regional focus has played a pivotal role in its success, he said.