Food delivery platforms in these states may soon send liquor to your doorstep

What started as a loss-cutting measure during the COVID lockdown in certain cities may now spread to other areas across the country — the home delivery of liquor.

The Economic Times has reported that states such as New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala are exploring the idea of delivering liquor via online food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy and grocery delivery platforms such as BigBasket and Blinkit. Initially, though, only drinks with a low alcohol content such as liqueurs, wine, and beer may be available.

Boost in sales

Currently, only West Bengal and Odisha allow alcohol to be home-delivered. A few local online platforms continue to deliver in Maharashtra as well. It started during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam temporarily allowed alcohol home deliveries with restrictions. However, most have withdrawn the nod since.

According to the ET report, the permission of online liquor deliveries has resulted in a 20–30 per cent increase in sales in West Bengal and Odisha. Even the temporary nod in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam during the COVID-19 lockdown was a success, despite the restrictions, says the report.

Need of the times

Industry experts believe the online delivery of liquor will help both companies and consumers, especially women. The ET report quoted The Beer Cafe’s chief executive Rahul Singh as saying that the mandatory eKYC verification by online delivery platforms will check sales to underage persons.

Another industry executive told ET that the changing profile of consumers who prefer occasional recreational drinking and the unpleasantness of buying liquor from traditional off-shops for women and senior citizens require such a move.

State authorities are currently in the process of assessing the advantages and disadvantages of online delivery of liquor from ecommerce platforms and spirits manufacturers, says the report.