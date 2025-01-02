After superfast ascent, pilot turbulence leaves Akasa Air wobbly

It's sector that thrives on operational precision and high employee morale. And Akasa Air, the country’s newest airline, is finding itself navigating unexpected turbulence.

The troubles are not exactly financial — Akasa has raising funding from prominent investors like Premji Invest and Ranjan Pai’s family office. But, it is facing internal crises stemming from allegations of weak management practices that threaten to stall its ambitions.

Akasa Air, started by a clutch of airline professionals and backed by India’s Warren Buffet, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, entered the highly competitive market with lofty ambitions of disrupting a competitive landscape dominated by legacy carriers.

By November 2024, the two-year-old airline had captured a market share of 4.7 per cent, surpassing two-decade-old SpiceJet’s 3.1 per cent, an impressive feat for an airline still in its infancy.

With plans for aggressive expansion backed by a $125-million investment from Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, Akasa seemed poised for a meteoric rise.

First signs of trouble

However, the airline’s rapid scale-up revealed cracks in its foundation. In its quest for growth, Akasa Air appeared to have overlooked critical management protocols and employee relations, setting the stage for a series of challenges, as alleged by a section of its employees.

The first signs of trouble emerged with accusations of mismanagement and favouritism from Akasa’s employees, particularly its pilots.

Allegations ranged from lack of communication and a hostile work environment to concerns about safety and training standards. These grievances soon escalated into a full-blown crisis.

A group of pilots alleged that they are seeking an independent investigation by the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding safety and training practices, as they have flagged high failure rates among pilots and unfair practices.

Pilot problems

Key among the complaints were issues surrounding pilot training. Allegations of unprofessional conduct by trainers, high failure rates in simulator evaluations, and of biased assessments started doing the rounds inside the company.

Pilots accused the management of pressuring them to work under unsafe conditions, including flying while unwell, all of which were dangerous practices which could damage their reputation. The situation became untenable, leading to the resignation of 43 pilots in a short span, disrupting the airline’s operations.

As expected, the airline management has tried to play down the pilot exodus and the airline's viability.

“We have sought legal remedy only against a small set of pilots who abandoned their duties and left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period. Their actions were not only in violation of their contract but also the country's civil aviation regulation,” the airline said in a statement.

Flight cancellations

The departure of a sizeable number of pilots had an immediate impact on Akasa Air’s operations. The airline, which typically operated 120 flights daily, was forced to cancel nearly 24 flights per day, amounting to a total of 600-700 cancellations.