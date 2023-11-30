Fiscal deficit touches 45 pc of full-year target in October

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 8.03 lakh crore during the April-October period of 2023-24.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 45.6 per cent of the budget estimates of 2022-23.

For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 17.86 lakh crore or 5.9 per cent of the GDP. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)