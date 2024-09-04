FAME 3 scheme to be cleared in 1-2 months: Heavy Industries Minister Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The government is expected to finalise the third phase of its flagship electric mobility adoption scheme FAME in a month or two, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

He said that an inter-ministerial group is working on the inputs received for the scheme, and efforts are being made to address the issues in the first two phases of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme.

FAME 3 will replace the temporary Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which is set to expire in September.

The second phase of FAME was rolled out in 2019 with an initial outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for three years. It was later extended up to March 2024 with an additional outlay of Rs 1,500 crore.

The initial target of the scheme was to support 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 passenger cars, and 7,000 electric buses.

"On FAME 3, several suggestions are coming because in FAME 1, FAME 2 whatever lacunae is there, how to separate it, for that we are working. Even the PMO...has given some suggestions, for that our inter-ministerial group is working," Kumaraswamy said.

Asked about the timeline for FAME 3, the minister said, "I think within 1 month, 2 months, it will be cleared".

On whether FAME 3 proposal will be sent to the Union Cabinet seeking approval in a month or two, the minister said: "Several suggestions are coming even now, we have to adopt all those things, whatever is the best, positive way, we have to take those decisions." To a question on unsold inventory with automobile dealers and players, Kumaraswamy said, he has received several requests from the automobile industry. "We are working on the best way we can help them strengthen the industry". PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)