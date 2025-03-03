Ex-SEBI chief Buch, 5 others move HC against FIR order in alleged stock market fraud

Former SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, BSE MD Sundararaman Ramamurthy and four other officials on Monday urged the Bombay high court to quash a special court order for a FIR to be registered against them for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

The pleas were mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice S G Dige, who said he would hear the pleas on Tuesday. Until then, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been directed to probe the case, was told not to act upon the special court order until March 4.

Order dubbed 'illegal'

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Buch and three current whole-time Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directors Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney.

Senior counsel Amit Desai appeared for the Bombay Stock Exchange's managing director and chief executive officer Ramamurthy and its former chairman and public interest director Pramod Agarwal.

The pleas dubbed the special court order illegal and arbitrary.

Prima facie evidence

A special court on March 1 ordered the ACB to file a FIR against Buch and the others on charges of stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

The special ACB court judge, Shashikant Eknathrao Bangar, said that there was prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses and collusion, requiring a fair and impartial probe.

The ACB court said it will monitor the probe and sought a status report within 30 days.

The order was passed on a complaint filed by Sapan Shrivastava, a journalist who sought a probe into the alleged offences committed by the accused involving large-scale financial fraud, regulatory violations and corruption.

The allegations pertain to the fraudulent listing of a company on the stock exchange in 1994 with the active connivance of regulatory authorities, particularly the SEBI, without compliance under the SEBI Act, 1992.

SEBI against court order

The SEBI on Sunday said the application was allowed by the court "even though these officials were not holding their respective positions at the relevant point of time".

The Bombay Stock Exchange has termed the application as "frivolous and vexatious in nature".