Equity investors lose Rs 6 lakh-crore as Sensex, Nifty crash

Investors' wealth got eroded by Rs 6 lakh-crore in a single day on Wednesday (February 28) as the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 790 points.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 72,304.88. During the day, it slumped 872.93 points or 1.19 per cent to 72,222.29.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 6,02,338.56 crore to Rs 3,85,97,298.49 crore (USD 4.71 trillion).

While the Sensex tanked more than 1 per cent, the NSE declined below the 22,000 level due to selling in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and bank stocks amid weak global market trends.

The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 21,951.15. As many as 46 Nifty shares closed with losses while four advanced.



Reliance, Power Grid slump

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid fell the most by 4.43 per cent due to profit booking by investors. Reliance Industries dropped around 2 per cent, contributing 185.59 points to the slide. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

"Indian markets were jittery mirroring weak global markets. Global investors are awaiting the key US economic data like personal consumption expenditure, in anticipation of good forecast there is a fear that Fed rate cut maybe delayed. Turmoil in China's property sector further impacted the Asian market trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined by 1.94 per cent and midcap index went lower by 1.82 per cent.

Indices end lower

All the indices ended lower. Utilities fell by 2.82 per cent, oil & gas declined 2.19 per cent, realty tanked 2.12 per cent, telecommunication dipped 1.92 per cent, services (1.89 per cent) and commodities (1.85 per cent).

Shares of debt-laden Vodafone Idea plummeted around 14 per cent after the fundraising announcement by the company failed to lift investors' sentiment.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm brand, fell 5 per cent to hit a lower circuit limit. Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid fell the most by 4.43 per cent due to profit booking by investors. Reliance Industries dropped around 2 per cent, contributing 185.59 points to the slide. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

A total of 2,963 stocks declined while 881 advanced and 77 remained unchanged.

Asian markets



In Asian markets, Seoul settled with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 73,095.22 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34 per cent up at 22,198.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.90 per cent to USD 82.90 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,509.16 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

With agency inputs