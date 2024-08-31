Empty SpiceJet planes return, flyers left behind in Dubai over unpaid dues: Report

Low-cost airline SpiceJet reportedly flew empty planes back to India from Dubai this week even as passengers were left stranded at the airport, thanks to the carrier’s outstanding dues. While these passengers were barred from checking in, SpiceJet reportedly cancelled several of its 11 daily flights to Dubai.

According to a report in The Hindu, the airline failed to clear its dues to ground-handling service provider Dnata. The latter reportedly gave SpiceJet the option between passenger facilitation and fuel and the airline chose the latter to maintain its schedule and utilise its fleet efficiently.

A SpiceJet spokesperson told The Hindu that the flights were cancelled “due to operational issues” and the stranded passengers were accommodated on other SpiceJet flights, those of other airlines, or given a full refund. All flights from Dubai are now operational as usual, the report said.

SpiceJet’s woes

SpiceJet has been struggling to fully restore operations despite raising funds multiple times over the past year. An advisory of the temporary disruption of the airline’s services at Mumbai airport was issued earlier this month, which was resolved after SpiceJet settled the dues.

SpiceJet has reportedly held up salaries, provident fund payments, and TDS payments of employees for more than a couple of years.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 29 reportedly decided to place SpiceJet under increased surveillance entailing more spot checks and night surveillance to ensure safety of its operations. The aviation watchdog also conducted a special audit of the airline’s engineering facilities over August 7 and 8 and reportedly found certain deficiencies.

The DGCA had also placed SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance in 2023.