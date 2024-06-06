Elon Musk's 'X' tweaks policies, to allow pornographic material

Now on, pornographic material will be allowed on Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The company has officially announced a shift in its policies under which such content will be permitted.

The new policies aim to provide greater clarity regarding the rules governing content and increase “transparency in their enforcement”.

Adult nudity

The platform has also allowed adult nudity or sexual content, including AI-generated photographic or animated projections.

“Adult content covers our approach to sharing consensual sexual content and adult nudity,” the company has said.

“Violent content covers violent speech and violent media to allow for a more holistic approach to combating violence in all forms,” it added.

Media settings

X has told users who share adult content on the social media platform to adjust their media settings to ensure such images and videos are placed behind a content warning.

There will also be an option to add a one-time content warning to individual posts.

What are the curbs?

But X will continue to ban pornographic content that is harmful or non-consensual or any content that promotes the objectification of people or harm to minors, it said.

Adult content will also not be allowed in profile pictures, banners or other publicly visible areas.

X users under 18 years or those who haven't provided their birth date on the social media platform will be unable to view posts marked as adult content.