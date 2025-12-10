    • The Federal
    Elon Musk
    x
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed optimism over connecting India with Starlink, his satellite communication-based internet company.

    Elon Musk 'looking forward' to serving India with Starlink

    His comment follows a meeting between Starlink VP Lauren Dreyer and Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on advancing satellite technology to boost digital inclusion in remote areas

    Agencies
    10 Dec 2025 9:27 PM IST

    New York/Washington, Dec 10 (PTI) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is "looking forward" to serving India with his satellite communication-based internet company, Starlink.

    "Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!," Musk said in a post on X.

    Musk's comment came in response to a post by Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer in Delhi.

    "A pleasure to meet @LaurenDreyer, Vice President of @Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India," Scindia said.

    Scindia added that as the ministry works to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered India, "satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development".

    Starlink is among the world's most advanced satellite technology companies, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet, providing connectivity to those in the remotest and rural areas. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

    Elon MuskJyotiraditya ScindiaStarlinkStarlink Indiastarlink satellites
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X