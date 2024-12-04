Directors threaten legal action over Bengali film technicians' diktat

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Voicing ire over the alleged unrealistic demands of the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India, a section of Bengali film directors threatened to take legal steps against the technicians' body.

The directors also expressed anguish that a committee, formed following an impasse between the two sides in July to suggest reforms in the existing guidelines, did not have a single meeting though it was supposed to submit its report in November. The panel was constituted following the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Directors' Association of Eastern India (DAEI) office-bearer Parambrata Chatterjee said they are mulling to file a case against the technicians’ federation before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after consulting lawyers.

The central government formed CCI in 2009 to create and sustain fair competition in the economy that will provide a ‘level playing field’ to the producers and make the markets work for the welfare of the consumers.

The directors accused the technicians’ body, headed by senior Trinamool Congress leader Swaroop Biswas, of imposing its diktat on them and the producers of films, TV serials and web series, which have been affecting the industry.

The main allegation against the technicians’ federation is it wants an “unreasonable” number of crew to be part of projects in the country or abroad, without paying heed to the requirements of the director or producer.

"When (director) Rahool Mukherjee was unfairly treated by the federation and debarred from shooting of a film for days, we had gone on strike (in July). We were assured by honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that steps will be taken to address our grievances.

"A committee was also formed comprising (actors) Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev, (veteran filmmaker) Goutam Ghose and two ministers, Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen. The committee was supposed to submit its report by November 30," Chatterjee said.

However, the actor-director said, no follow-up action was taken with regard to officially constituting the committee which was supposed to chalk out a framework to bring transparency in shooting and other related issues in the entertainment industry in West Bengal.

"We kept waiting but there was no word, no initiative from their end, while the technicians’ federation President Swaroop Biswas kept issuing one statement after another implicating directors,” Chatterjee said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Asked if they were open to any other meeting with the CM, he said, "Let's see. But the way things unfolded since July, we are not very hopeful." He said the DAEI will soon come up with its next course of action on the issue.

DAEI President Subrata Sen expressed regret that three months have passed following the incident involving Rahool Mukherjee, but no notification had been issued with regard to the formation of the committee.

At the press conference, the directors cited 15 points they are unhappy with. Those included “whimsical and unauthorised” changes in shooting schedules, forcing recruitment of crew members of their choice and extending the number of crews beyond the requirement.

Eminent filmmakers Kaushik Ganguly and Shiboprosad Mukherjee were among others present at the press meet.

Swaroop Biswas, head of the technicians’ body, said he was yet to know the details raised by the directors and will comment after going through it.

"We all work for the interest of the Bengali entertainment industry. We are a family. If there are disputes, that can be sorted out. But charges over recruitment of crew is not true," he said. PTI

