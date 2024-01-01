Dharavi redevelopment: Adani Group ropes in Hafeez Contractor, 2 others as town planners

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Adani Group, which won the Dharavi Redevelopment Project from the state government last year, on Monday said it has onboarded three city planners, including Hafeez Contractor, to present a draft redevelopment plan for the largest slum cluster in Asia.

In a statement, the group, which has promised to invest Rs 21,000 crore in the first phase, has roped in world famous architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold as city and infrastructure planners for the project.

Some experts from the Singapore Housing Development Board are also on board, it said.

The Adani group had in November 2022 won the bid to redevelop Dharavi, with an initial equity investment of Rs 5,069 crore, and the rest from debt.

According to sources, the group has reached financial closure for the first phase of the project with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank committing Rs 4,500 crore for the project.

Hafeez Contractor is known for revolutionary social housing and slum rehabilitation authority projects in the city, while Sasaki is an interdisciplinary design firm from the US. Buro Happold is an international consultancy from England, known for its creative and value-driven infrastructure solutions. PTI

