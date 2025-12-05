DGCA scraps new pilot rest rules after IndiGo cancellation chaos

After the mass cancellations of flights by IndiGo Airlines leading to complete chaos and disruptions at airports, the DGCA has now decided to withdraw its new pilot rest norms.

On Friday (December 5), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has withdrawn the new weekly roster norm about weekly rest for pilots designed to curb pilot fatigue, after IndiGo was forced to cancel over 1,000 flights over a period of four days from various airports.

The cancellations have affected major hubs, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, where hundreds of departures and arrivals were cancelled in rapid succession.

Operational challenges

The Gurugram-headquartered airline cited a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” behind the disruption, pointing to minor technical issues, winter schedule adjustments, heavy congestion, and adverse weather conditions.

Aviation insiders and regulators point to the rollout of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), new crew rest and duty-hour rules aimed at curbing pilot fatigue, as the real trigger behind the crisis.

Also read: IndiGo chaos deepens as pilot-fatigue crisis and lean-manning strategy collide On Thursday, IndiGo acknowledged before regulators that its collapse was the result of “misjudgment and planning gaps” in adapting to the fatigue rules, despite having two years to prepare. The fallout drove its on-time performance (OTP) to a record low of just 8.5%, a stunning setback for a carrier that controls 60% of India’s domestic market.