DGCA continues to face 50 pc manpower shortage; to recruit short-term staff

In June 2025 , Air India flight AI 171 tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people. Yet, despite such a catastrophic incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is responsible for air safety in the country, continues to function at only half its capacity.

This shocking revelation came to light through the government’s response on the functioning of the DGCA, given in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. Earlier, in July 2025 too, the minister of state for civil aviation Muralidhar Mohol told Parliament that DGCA is facing a staff shortage of over 50 per cent.

The DGCA is clearly working with less than half of its total staff strength According to the latest response given by Mohol in the Rajya Sabha, the total sanctioned posts in DGCA are 1,630, out of which only 829 posts are filled. However, despite the reduced workforce, the government claimed that there has been no impact on air safety inspection and monitoring. Short-term staff Also, the minister said that India is planning to appoint short-term contractual staff at DGCA, which is facing a severe shortage of manpower at a time when the country's aviation market is expanding rapidly. “...to meet the requirement in the interregnum, efforts are made to recruit persons through short term contractual hiring. Regular efforts are made to address and augment technical manpower shortage, enhanced training and succession planning,” Mohol said in a written response to the upper house of Parliament. Also read: After latest Air India scare, pilots urge DGCA to check all Boeing 787 planes Depending on the post or nature of work, short-term appointments could be for one year. The appointments are generally made directly by the aviation regulator.