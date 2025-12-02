DGCA continues to face 50 pc manpower shortage; to recruit short-term staff
Civil Aviation minister reveals air safety regulator is operating below capacity, even as air travel surges. DGCA to recruit contractual staff to fill vacancies
In June 2025 , Air India flight AI 171 tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people. Yet, despite such a catastrophic incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is responsible for air safety in the country, continues to function at only half its capacity.
This shocking revelation came to light through the government’s response on the functioning of the DGCA, given in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. Earlier, in July 2025 too, the minister of state for civil aviation Muralidhar Mohol told Parliament that DGCA is facing a staff shortage of over 50 per cent.
The DGCA is clearly working with less than half of its total staff strength
According to the latest response given by Mohol in the Rajya Sabha, the total sanctioned posts in DGCA are 1,630, out of which only 829 posts are filled. However, despite the reduced workforce, the government claimed that there has been no impact on air safety inspection and monitoring.
Short-term staff
Also, the minister said that India is planning to appoint short-term contractual staff at DGCA, which is facing a severe shortage of manpower at a time when the country's aviation market is expanding rapidly.
“...to meet the requirement in the interregnum, efforts are made to recruit persons through short term contractual hiring. Regular efforts are made to address and augment technical manpower shortage, enhanced training and succession planning,” Mohol said in a written response to the upper house of Parliament.
Also read: After latest Air India scare, pilots urge DGCA to check all Boeing 787 planes
Depending on the post or nature of work, short-term appointments could be for one year. The appointments are generally made directly by the aviation regulator.
Workforce shortage flagged
On December 1, Mohol was replying to a question on why DGCA was functioning at less than 50 per cent capacity despite increasing air travel and security threats.
The minister was also asked what impact the staff shortage had on airline inspections, safety audits, and action? What steps has the government taken to bring the DGCA in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation's international standards, and what impact has the staff shortage had on international agencies?
And, does the government have any long-term plans to strengthen the DGCA ?
DGCA not affected: Mohal
According to Mohal, the DGCA has been working with less than half its capacity for a long time but despite the huge staff shortage, the regulator's safety inspections have not been affected.
The government informed the House that 441 new positions have been created over the past three years, as part of the DGCA's restructuring. Despite its reduced staffing, the DGCA regularly implements its monitoring and inspection plans every year, and these plans are publicly available on its website.
The minister said they have challenges filling up the posts as applicants are not joining the department. Many times despite advertising, posts remain vacant due to reasons such as few candidates, selected candidates fail to join or lack of eligible candidates for promotion.
In such circumstances, temporary or contract employees are recruited if required. Group A officers in DGCA are recruited through UPSC (Union Public Services Commission) and Group B and C officers are recruited through SSC (Staff Selection Commission). The government is trying to complete all the recruitment processes quickly.
Mohol told the House that continuous steps are being taken to increase the technical staff, train employees and strengthen the long-term capabilities of the DGCA so that it can function in accordance with international aviation standards.