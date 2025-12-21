Dense fog hits Delhi flights; nearly 100 cancelled, 200 delayed

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A total of 97 flights were cancelled and over 200 delayed due to low visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.

According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog. PTI

