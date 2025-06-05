Dassault ties up with Tata Advanced Systems to make Rafale fuselages in India

French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture key components of the Rafale fighter aircraft in India. The two companies signed four Production Transfer Agreements, marking the first time the Rafale fuselage will be produced outside of France.

A facility will be established in Hyderabad to produce critical sections of the fuselage, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

Supply chain in India

"This partnership represents a major step in strengthening our supply chain in India," said Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation. "By leveraging local expertise, we can meet our quality and competitiveness targets."

Sukaran Singh, CEO of Tata Advanced Systems credited the partnership to "India's remarkable progress in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms."