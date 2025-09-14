    • The Federal
    Banks see spike in car loan cancellations ahead of GST rate cut rollout
    x
    After the GST reforms take effect on September 22, the GST rate for cars up to 1,200 cc will be 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent. Representational Photo: iStock

    Banks see spike in car loan cancellations ahead of GST rate cut rollout

    Since the cancellation charges are very low compared to the benefit that customers will get after September 22, borrowers are opting for fresh loans

    The Federal
    14 Sept 2025 6:01 PM IST

    Banks are receiving a lot of requests to cancel approved car loans, ahead of the implementation of the GST rate cut on September 22. The reformed GST will lower the tax on passenger vehicles.

    The 56th GST Council meeting, earlier this month, approved a substantial reduction in the GST rate for cars up to 1,200 cc to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

    Nearly 400 products, from soaps to cars, shampoos to tractors and air conditioners, will cost less when GST 2.0 is implemented on the first day of Navaratri (September 22).

    Low cancellation charges

    Ahead of the implementation, some of the customers who had their car loans approved are now contacting the concerned branch for cancellation, as they want to purchase after the GST cuts are implemented, a senior official of a public sector bank said.

    The official further said that since the cancellation charges are very low compared to the benefit that they will get after September 22, borrowers are opting for a fresh loan process once the rate cuts kick in.

    It is to be noted that many banks have waived off their processing charges on vehicle and home loans to attract customers during the monsoon period.

    Also Read: PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar

    Customers opting for better options

    According to a senior official of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the old GST rate would be applicable on cars if the invoice has been issued to customers by the car dealer.

    Customers can avail new GST rate, if the invoice has not been issued by a car dealer.

    Another official said there has been a delay in off-take, as borrowers are now waiting for the rate cut.

    Some of the customers are now opting for the better version of the car under the 1,300 cc category, as they are getting a 10 per cent benefit, the officer added. Meanwhile, an estimated Rs 2,500 crore accumulated compensation cess on the books of auto companies will lapse on September 22, when the new GST rates come into effect.

    18 per cent GST

    Currently, automobiles are subject to GST at 28 per cent, which is the highest slab, and on top of it, a compensation cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent is levied, depending on the type of vehicle.

    The total tax incidence on cars, depending on engine capacity and length, ranges from 29 per cent for small petrol cars to 50 per cent for SUVs.

    Effective September 22, petrol and diesel cars with engine capacities of up to 1,200 cc and 1,500 cc will attract 18 per cent GST, while those above that will attract the highest 40 per cent. Compensation cess on automobiles will cease to exist effective September 22.

    CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said industry concerns about the accumulation of cess have been raised in various representations.

    "Compensation cess was imposed for a particular purpose. Once the levy is gone, whatever credit is lying, it will remain lying in their books," Agarwal had said last week.

    (With inputs from agency)

    New carsGST reformsGST compensation
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X