CUB will expand beyond TN, but we will retain our Tamil roots: Kamakodi

N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank (CUB), spoke at length with The Federal about his expectations from the Union Budget, the outlook for FY25, improving banks' asset quality, and CUB's diversification and expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

How did CUB's collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to enhance the bank’s technology through automation, turn out?

The initial phase of our project is complete, focusing on automating digital lending processes across multiple products. Our primary achievement has been in automating the MSME credit process. Starting with a credit limit of ₹3 crore, we have progressively increased it to ₹5 crore and now to ₹7.5 crore.

The data is sourced directly, enabling us to estimate loan amounts and verify CIBIL scores at ease. We've also successfully automated the bulk of Udyam registration for MSME proposals. Additionally, we've expanded into digital lending for housing loans, loans against property, and other categories.

Automation has significantly reduced turnaround times. Previously, processing could take up to two to three weeks; now, it's completed within two to three hours. Even tasks requiring manual intervention are swiftly managed within two days or so.

The bank’s loan book predominantly comprises MSMEs and agriculture. The personal loan segment, which again caters to your pre-existing customers within MSMEs, stands at 7 per cent. Is the bank planning to diversify?

Diversification is integral to effective risk management, necessitating a continuously evolving portfolio.

Presently, our focus is primarily on MSMEs, comprising approximately 20 per cent of our portfolio, alongside a substantial allocation to gold loans. We also prioritise regulatory retail sectors, ensuring diversity across both industries and geographical regions.

Up to now, our concentration has been on consumption sectors, with limited involvement in housing and other secured retail portfolios. However, our enhanced automation capabilities are facilitating our entry into these segments. We anticipate that within the next three years, these areas could comprise 7-10 per cent of our portfolio.

The bank has over 800 branches across the country but a significant portion operates within Tamil Nadu. Any plans for expansion into other regions?

We proudly trace our origins to the Cauvery basin, and proudly call ourselves a bank rooted in South India, particularly Tamil Nadu. With a legacy spanning 120 years in banking, we boast a track record that few in the world can match: continuous profitability and consistent dividend declarations.

Beginning our journey in the Cauvery delta in 1904, we expanded gradually to Chennai, Coimbatore, and extended our reach to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s. Despite our substantial presence in South India, Tamil Nadu remains our stronghold, contributing nearly 70 per cent of our business.