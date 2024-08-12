Congress flays SEBI's Adani probe, seeks JPC, market regulator chief's resignation

The Congress on Monday (August 12) urged the Supreme Court to transfer the Adani probe to the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT) given the “likelihood of SEBI’s compromise” on the matter.

It also sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate what it described as a “Modani mega scam” involving the “self-anointed non-biological PM and a perfectly biological businessman”.

At the same time, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh demanded the resignation of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch following the Hindenburg Research’s allegations against her.

SEBI claims hyperactivity

The Congress statement came a day after the SEBI said allegations against the Adani Group have been "duly investigated" and that Buch had recused herself from time to time when dealing with the Adani matters.

Ramesh said in a statement that in the ongoing probe into certain financial transactions of the Adani Group, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sought to project an image of hyperactivity.

The SEBI had stated that it had issued 100 summons, 1,100 letters and emails, and examined 300 documents containing 12,000 pages.

Ramesh’s letter unanswered

"This must have been very exhausting, but it diverts attention from the core issues involved. Actions matter, not activities," Ramesh said.

"On February 14, 2023, I had written to the SEBI chairperson urging SEBI to play its role as the steward of India's financial markets on behalf of the crores of Indians who have faith in the fairness of India's financial markets. I never received a reply," he said.

On March 3, 2023, the Supreme Court directed the SEBI to "expeditiously conclude the investigation" into allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group within two months, he added.

Finding fault with SEBI

Now, 18 months later, SEBI has revealed that a critical investigation, likely regarding whether Adani violated Rule 19A relating to minimum public shareholding, remains incomplete, he said.

"The fact is that SEBI's seeming inability to close two of its 24 investigations delayed the publication of its findings for over a year."

“This delay conveniently allowed the prime minister to navigate an entire general election without addressing his role in facilitating his close friend's illicit activities," Ramesh said.

SEBI notices to Adani firms

Despite the Adani Group's claims of receiving a “clean chit”, the SEBI has reportedly issued show cause notices to several Adani firms concerning these allegations, the Congress leader said.

However, the slow pace of these investigations, especially compared to the swift 'justice' that the prime minister's investigative agencies usually deliver to Opposition leaders, remains inexplicable, Ramesh said.

"Moreover, recent revelations raise disturbing questions about SEBI's integrity and conduct in investigating the Adani mega scam.”



