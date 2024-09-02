Congress accuses Madhabi Buch of drawing ₹16.8 crore ICICI salary' while at SEBI
Congress alleged that Buch continued to draw a salary from ICICI Bank even while she was a SEBI member
In the latest development in the Adani probe, the Congress party has accused Madhabi Buch of 'conflict of interest' since she drew ICICI salary even when she was chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
In a statement issued by the Congress spokesperson Pawn Khera on Monday (September 2), he alleged that Buch continued to draw a salary from ICICI Bank, even while she was a member of SEBI. According to Khera, this represents a serious breach of ethics and accountability in public service.
Khera questioned the SEBI integrity, stating that the market regulator should maintain impartiality and independence.
Khera also revealed that the total amount received by the SEBI Chairperson from ICICI from her time of joining SEBI in 2017 up until today totals to ₹16,80,22,143 ,which is shockingly 5.09 times the income she received from SEBI during the same period which amounts to ₹3,30,28,246.
Finally, she took home a total salary of ₹ 16.80 crore from ICICI.