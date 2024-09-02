Congress accuses Madhabi Buch of drawing ₹16.8 crore ICICI salary' while at SEBI

In the latest development in the Adani probe, the Congress party has accused Madhabi Buch of 'conflict of interest' since she drew ICICI salary even when she was chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).



In a statement issued by the Congress spokesperson Pawn Khera on Monday (September 2), he alleged that Buch continued to draw a salary from ICICI Bank, even while she was a member of SEBI. According to Khera, this represents a serious breach of ethics and accountability in public service.



Khera questioned the SEBI integrity, stating that the market regulator should maintain impartiality and independence.

Further, Khera asked, "How can one ensure fair regulation when the head of SEBI has been receiving a salary from a private entity like ICICI Bank?". And emphasised the need for transparency in the regulatory body.