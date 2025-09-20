Piyush Goyal to lead delegation to US for trade talks on Sept 22

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States for trade talks on September 22, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The delegation plans to take forward discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, it said.

The minister will visit New York and will be accompanied with special secretary in the ministry Rajesh Agrawal and other officials.

During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

"In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side on 22nd September 2025," it said. PTI

