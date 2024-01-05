Cognizant contributes Rs 3 cr to TN govt towards relief work in rain-hit areas

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Information technology services company Cognizant has donated Rs 3 crore to the Tamil Nadu government towards taking up relief and rehabilitation works following the historic rainfall recorded in December 2023 across the state.

Tamil Nadu has played a significant role in the growth of Cognizant as it was founded about 30 years ago in the state, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Cognizant has extended its support to the state administration at a time when Chennai and several districts faced severe inundation impacting normal lives due to Cyclone Michaung while historic rainfall caused havoc in several districts in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

"At Cognizant, we have always cherished our close collaboration with the government, especially in supporting various social responsibility initiatives through our Cognizant Foundation and our employee volunteer-led programme -- Cognizant Outreach," company Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar said.

Nambiar presented the cheque to Stalin at the Secretariat here in the presence of Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena recently.

"We trust that this contribution will bring relief to people in impacted areas and help them regain normalcy in their time of need. Cognizant remains committed to supporting the needs of the state and its people," he added. PTI

