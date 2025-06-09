China’s exports rise 4.8 pc in May as shipments to US fall

Beijing, Jun 9 (AP) China's exports rose 4.8 per cent in May from a year earlier, lower than expected as shipments to the United States fell nearly 10 per cent, according to customs figures released on Monday.

Imports declined 3.4 per cent year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of USD 103.2 billion.

China exported USD 28.8 billion to the United States in May, while its imports from the US fell 7.4 per cent to USD 10.8 billion, the report said.

Trade slowed in May after China's global exports jumped 8.1 per cent in April, even after US President Donald Trump struck a deal with Beijing to delay implementation of stiff tariff hikes to allow time for talks.

The next round of US-China talks was due to take place later Monday in Britain. AP

