Centre extends import duty exemption on tur, urad dal to March 2025

The Union government on Thursday (December 28) said there will be no restrictions on import of tur and urad dal till March 2025 as part of efforts to boost domestic supply and keep prices under control.

Tur and urad dal have been kept under free category, which means there will be no curbs on their imports. "The free import policy of urad and tur stands extended up to March 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Currently, the free import policy for these pulses is in place till March 2024.



The development comes at a time when India is experiencing high food inflation, which rose to 8.7 per cent in November, up from 6.61 per cent in October. Prices of pulses have seen an inflation of 20 per cent in November. Recently, the Centre had also extended the import duty exemption for masur dal by one year to March 2025.



PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free grain distribution programme of the central government, was also extended by a duration of five years to 2028. Under the provision of the scheme, impoverished households are provided 5 kg of grains on a monthly basis.



The government had allowed the import of tur, urad and moong dal under the 'free category’ with effect from May 15, 2021 and it was valid till October 31, 2021. Subsequently, the free regime with respect to import of tur dal and urad dal was extended.

(With agency inputs)