CBI chargesheets Anil Ambani, Rana Kapoor in Rs 2,796-crore corruption case

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The CBI filed two separate chargesheets on Thursday against Anil Ambani and others over alleged fraudulent transactions between the industrialist's group companies, RCFL and RHFL, Yes Bank and firms of the bank's former CEO Rana Kapoor's family, causing a loss of Rs 2,796 crore to the bank, officials said.

In its chargesheets filed before a special court in Mumbai, the federal agency has said Ambani is the chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADA) Group and director of Reliance Capital Limited, the holding company of RCFL and RHFL.

No comments from the ADA group were immediately available.

Besides Ambani, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also chargesheeted Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, RCFL, RHFL (now Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited), RAB Enterprises Private Limited, Imagine Estate Private Limited, Bliss House Private Limited, Imagine Habitat Private Limited, Imagine Residence Private Ltd and Morgan Credits Private Limited under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)