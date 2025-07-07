Capgemini to buy IT services firm WNS for $3.3 b, boost AI-powered operations

French IT services giant Capgemini is to acquire WNS, an NYSE-listed business process management (BPM) company, for $3.3 billion in cash. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both Capgemini’s and WNS’ Boards of Directors.

At $76.50 per WNS share, the deal represents a 17% premium over the July 3 closing price and a 28% premium over the 90-day average.

This acquisition is a strategic move by Capgemini to enhance its capabilities in AI-driven intelligent operations, said a company release. By integrating WNS's domain-centric BPM services with its own consulting and AI expertise, Capgemini aims to offer comprehensive solutions that blend technology, platforms, and deep industry knowledge.

Also read | Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs, issue opens July 9

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat stated, "Together, Capgemini and WNS will form a powerhouse uniquely positioned to deliver AI-driven process transformation at scale."

Established by BA

WNS, established in 1996 by British Airways in Mumbai, became an independent company in 2002. It has a strong presence in the US and UK markets. Its client portfolio includes major companies like United Airlines, Aviva, and M&T Bank.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Capgemini’s earnings per share by 4% in 2026 and 7% post-synergies in 2027, said the company statement.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.