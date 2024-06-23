Canara Bank's X account 'compromised', investigation underway

Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Sunday said that its account on social media platform X has been "compromised".

"Canara Bank would like to inform all concerned that the bank's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest," the bank said in a statement.

"We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls," it said, adding that the inconvenience caused is "regretted". PTI

