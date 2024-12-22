Can prompt engineering be a standalone career? Zoho AI chief responds

There are rising concerns that AI adoption will hit the global labour market hard. Allaying such fears, Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp, says it’s not about AI replacing humans; rather, humans will be leveraging AI.

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, Ramamoorthy delved into India’s potential to lead the AI revolution, the threats and opportunities posed by generative AI, and the evolving job landscape in an AI-driven world. He also discussed parallels between the current AI market and past technological waves, such as cloud computing and social media, while shedding light on the rise of prompt engineering and future AI trends.

AI: The new cloud?

Drawing parallels between AI’s growth and previous tech trends like cloud computing, social media, and mobile technologies, Ramamoorthy emphasised that AI is undergoing a similar evolution. Initial phases, characterised by a flood of startups, are now transitioning into consolidation.

Much like mobile apps, which began as consumer tools but eventually became indispensable to enterprises, AI is shifting from consumer-centric applications to enterprise solutions.

AI is now enhancing enterprise operations — predicting sales cycles, automating customer interactions, and optimising resource management. Ramamoorthy likened this transition to the cloud revolution, which initially seemed complex but is now an integral part of digital infrastructure. “AI will eventually become as seamless and ubiquitous as cloud computing,” he stated.

Will Zoho pivot to ‘AI-as-a-Service’?

While many speculate that Zoho might transform from a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company into an AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) provider, Ramamoorthy clarified that Zoho’s approach is more balanced. He stated that Zoho views AI as one of many tools to enhance enterprise solutions rather than betting solely on AI.

Zoho’s focus remains on long-term investments in data sovereignty, privacy, and security, backed by in-house data centres. This ensures not only cost efficiency but also greater control and compliance, particularly in markets with stringent data protection regulations.

AI and job losses: Hype or reality?

A Goldman Sachs report predicted that 300 million jobs could be affected globally due to increased AI adoption across the business world.

Ramamoorthy, addressing these, concerns stressed that it’s not AI replacing humans but humans leveraging AI who will lead the workforce.

“Certain roles will become redundant, but AI will also create new opportunities — just like social media roles didn’t exist a decade ago,” he said. He stressed the need for professionals, especially knowledge workers, to adapt by upskilling and integrating AI tools into their workflows to remain competitive.

‘Make AI in India, Make AI work for India’

Ramamoorthy highlighted India’s strategic advantages in AI adoption. With a young workforce, high digital penetration, and growing investments in AI infrastructure, India is poised to lead AI innovation globally.

He echoed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for “Make AI in India and Make AI work for India,” noting that India’s linguistic and cultural diversity makes it an ideal testing ground for AI solutions. If AI can solve India’s challenges — ranging from language translation to urban planning — it could set a global benchmark.

The rise and reality of prompt engineering

Prompt engineering — a skill that involves crafting precise inputs to guide AI systems — has gained significant attention, with reports of high-paying jobs in the sector.

However, Ramamoorthy tempered expectations, noting that while prompt engineering is an important skill, it has not evolved into a standalone career path as initially anticipated.

Instead, it has become a complementary skill for software engineers, data scientists, and AI developers, enabling them to maximise the value of AI tools.

AI trends to watch out for in 2025

Ramamoorthy also outlined several key trends expected to shape the future of AI. First, hyper-personalisation will enable highly tailored experiences, ranging from customised banking offers to personalised healthcare recommendations, thereby redefining user engagement.

The AI-generated content trend is set to expand the creator economy, as AI tools make it easier to produce music, images, videos, and even code. However, the rise of deepfakes and cybersecurity threats presents significant challenges to privacy and security, with Ramamoorthy emphasising the need for increased digital literacy and stronger cybersecurity regulations to counter AI-enabled fraud.

Finally, as AI systems process vast amounts of personal data, concerns over privacy and data governance are growing. While India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is a step in the right direction, Ramamoorthy stressed the importance of continuous public education to ensure responsible data use and safeguard privacy.

India’s moment in the AI era

India’s ability to leverage its demographic dividend, digital infrastructure, and emerging AI talent positions it as a potential global leader in AI. Ramamoorthy urged for collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to drive innovation while addressing ethical and regulatory challenges.

