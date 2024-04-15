Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan quits; company divided into 3 divisions

Embattled education technology company Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan has resigned and the company on Monday (April 15) announced restructuring of its businesses into three divisions.

Following Mohan’s resignation, Byju’s founder and Group CEO Byju Raveendran will take on a more “hands-on” approach in daily operations, the company said.

“The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing BYJU'S India CEO Arjun Mohan. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep EdTech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase,” Byju’s said in a statement.

Byju’s announced a major reorganisation to “streamline its operations and position the company for long-term success”.

The company said, “As part of this strategic shift, Byju’s is consolidating its businesses into three focused divisions – (1) The Learning App (2) Online Classes & Tuition Centres, and (3) Test-prep.”

“This new structure will enable each vertical to be nimbler, cost-efficient, and better equipped to capitalize on market opportunities while leveraging the power of the BYJU's brand and ecosystem. Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability,” it added.

Further, it said, "This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company…recognising the need for strong leadership during this challenging hour, he will now be deeply involved in the company's day-to-day functioning, leveraging his expertise to steer BYJU'S towards its next phase of growth and innovation."

Raveendran said that the reorganisation marks the start of “BYJU’s 3.0”.

“This reorganization marks the start of BYJU’S 3.0 – a leaner and more agile organization ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalized education.”

"By focusing on our core strengths with three specialized business units, we will unlock new growth opportunities while continuing to focus on profitability.

"Arjun has done an outstanding job steering BYJU's through a challenging period," he added. "We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions as a strategic advisor," Raveendra said.