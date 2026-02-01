Budget anchored in three ‘kartavyas’, says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) said the Union Budget is anchored in three key kartavyas (responsibilities) that define the government’s economic and social priorities amid global uncertainty.

Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said the first responsibility is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing India’s competitiveness and building resilience against volatile global dynamics. Emphasising that the government has prioritised reforms over rhetoric, she noted that India has achieved a GDP growth rate of 7.2 per cent despite ongoing geopolitical crises. Keeping Atmanirbhar Bharat as the “north star” of policymaking, she said, has helped maintain high growth of around 7 per cent even as global trade faces disruptions.

The second kartavya, Sitharaman said, is to fulfil the aspirations of the people by building their capacities and making them active partners in India’s journey towards prosperity. She stressed that economic growth must translate into opportunities for citizens, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to national development rather than remain passive beneficiaries.

The third responsibility, she said, is to uphold the principle of “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas”, ensuring inclusive access to resources, amenities and opportunities across families, communities and regions. This, she underlined, is central to maintaining social cohesion while pursuing rapid growth.

Highlighting the broader economic context, Sitharaman noted that global trade and multilateral cooperation have become increasingly important as supply chains face disruptions. “India must remain deeply integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable, long-term investments,” she said.

Reflecting on the government’s record, the finance minister said that over the past 12 years, India’s economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation, outcomes she attributed to deliberate policy choices made even during periods of uncertainty.