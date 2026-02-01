Budget: Temple towns, small cities to get infrastructure push, says FM Sitharaman

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will now "focus on tier II and tier III cities, and even temple towns" since they need modern infrastructure and basic amenities.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described cities as India's "engines" of growth, innovation, and opportunities. The budget aims to "further amplify" the potential of cities to deliver the economic power of agglomerations by mapping city economic regions (CER), based on their specific growth drivers.

"An allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per CER over five years is proposed for implementing their plans through a challenge mode with a reform-cum-results based financing mechanism," she said.

Engines of growth

In her speech, the FM made a slew of announcements on a range of sectors, including agriculture, finance, health, employment, industry and tourism.

India's key temple towns include Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh; Somnath and Dwarka in Gujarat; Gaya and Bodh Gaya in Bihar, and Madurai and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, among others.

