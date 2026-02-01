Budget 2026 | The same old grouse: Kerala feels Left out

The Union Budget 2026–27 has projected high-speed rail as a cornerstone of India’s next phase of infrastructure-led growth, announcing seven corridors that the Centre says will function as “growth connectors” between major economic regions.

Yet Kerala finds no mention in this national blueprint, a silence that has renewed questions about the state’s place in India’s transport future and sharpened an already fraught relationship between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Union government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced high-speed rail corridors linking Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri. The proposed grid links western India with the Deccan plateau, southern metros with one another, and northern India with the eastern corridor. Kerala, despite its dense population, high urbanisation, ports, and strong inter-state economic links, remains entirely outside this network.

Kerala ignored

The omission is especially stark in the southern context. While Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are connected through the Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed corridor, no extension towards Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram has been proposed. As a result, Kerala’s major urban centres—Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode—are left dependent on conventional rail and road networks even as neighbouring states prepare for high-speed inter-city travel.

The Budget positions high-speed rail not merely as a transport upgrade but as a strategic economic intervention. These corridors are expected to compress travel time, integrate labour markets, ease business mobility and create large, contiguous economic regions. Once operational, cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad could function as a single, high-speed economic cluster, with travel times reduced to a few hours.

Kerala’s exclusion carries long-term economic implications. Travel between Kochi and Bengaluru or Chennai currently takes several hours by rail or road, limiting daily commuting and business integration. As high-speed corridors reshape investment patterns elsewhere, Kerala risks falling behind in regional competitiveness despite its strong human development indicators and service-led economy.

Kerala’s RRTS proposal

The Budget silence on Kerala’s rail connectivity comes against the backdrop of the state government’s proposal for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a semi-high-speed rail network designed for Kerala’s specific conditions—short distances between cities, high population density and limited land availability.

The LDF government has argued that a semi-high-speed system with more frequent stations is more viable than a full-fledged bullet train in Kerala’s narrow geography. However, the Centre has not granted the project the clearances or financial backing the state has sought. Concerns over cost, land acquisition and viability have been cited, but Kerala has consistently framed the delay as part of a broader pattern of fiscal and administrative resistance from the Union government.

Centre-backed proposal

The debate took a sharper turn when veteran engineer E Sreedharan announced at a news conference that the Union government would soon announce a high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur. He said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would be a partner in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and that an office had been opened at Ponnani in Malappuram district for preliminary work.

The statement appeared to contradict both the budget announcements and the state government’s understanding of the Centre’s position. LDF leaders publicly questioned the claim, stating that the state government had received no communication from the Union government regarding any such project. They pointed out that projects of this scale require formal consultations, approvals and correspondence, none of which had taken place.

The state also clarified that it had not been approached regarding land acquisition, alignment studies or funding models for a Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur high-speed rail line. In the absence of any official confirmation, the LDF described the announcement as premature and lacking institutional backing.

Though Nirmala Sitharaman did not mention about high speed rail project in Kerala, Metroman E. Sreedharan has said that there is still hope for the high-speed rail project for Kerala. He stated that he already knew there would be no announcement about the project in the Union Budget. Meanwhile, the office related to the project, in Ponnani, will begin functioning tomorrow itself. He clarified that central approval would be obtained in due course.