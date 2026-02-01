Budget 2026–27 offers continuity, misses new push for North East

The Union Budget sustains funding flows to the North Eastern states but avoids fresh, region-specific commitments or course correction.

The budget reiterates the government’s long-standing emphasis on the North Eastern states, but largely through continuity rather than fresh fiscal imagination. While the region remains embedded in national development priorities, the budget stops short of announcing new, targeted interventions that could address its unique economic and structural challenges.

Funds flow, question remain

Infrastructure and connectivity continue to anchor the Centre’s approach to the North East. The sustained thrust on capital expenditure is expected to support ongoing road, rail, aviation and digital projects in the region. However, the budget does not outline timelines, outcomes or funding escalations specific to North Eastern projects, raising questions about execution and last-mile impact in difficult terrain.

Strategic and border area development also remains an implicit beneficiary of the budget’s broader spending priorities. Yet, the absence of explicit allocations or policy signals for cross-border trade facilitation and regional economic integration suggests a cautious rather than transformative approach to leveraging the North East’s geopolitical location.

Social sector spending under national schemes is expected to continue flowing into the region, supporting healthcare, education and housing outcomes. Critics, however, have long pointed out that uniform, population-linked allocations often fail to account for the higher delivery costs and administrative constraints faced by North Eastern states. The budget does not indicate any recalibration to address this structural disadvantage.

Predictability over policy shift

The focus on agriculture and allied activities aligns with the region’s economic profile, particularly in horticulture, fisheries and niche crops. Even so, the budget does not announce targeted value-chain support or market access initiatives that could help farmers in the North East overcome isolation and scale constraints.

Overall, Budget 2026–27 treats the North Eastern states as steady beneficiaries of national programmes rather than as a region requiring differentiated fiscal attention. While this ensures predictability and policy continuity, it also underscores a missed opportunity to address long-standing development asymmetries through sharper, region-specific interventions.