Boeing slashes 17,000 jobs amid crisis, to focus on 'priorities'

Boeing, battling one crisis after another, has reportedly issued notices to axe 17,000 jobs or 10 per cent of its global workforce.

“As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities," news agency Reuters quoted Boeing as saying in a statement.

"We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time," it said.

Problems plaguing Boeing

The layoff comes at a time when Boeing is trying to resume the production of its highest-selling 737 MAX after more than 33,000 West Coast workers in the US went on strike, crippling the output of its commercial jets.

The 737 MAX raised more than $24 billion in October this year.

In January, a door panel blew off from a 737 MAX jet in mid-air. Its CEO then quit and regulators probed the company’s safety culture. Then came the strike which started on September 13.