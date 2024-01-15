Boeing opens warehousing facility in Uttar Pradesh for parts supply

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) US aircraft maker Boeing on Monday announced the opening of a warehousing facility at Khurja in Uttar Pradesh for parts supply.

The 36,000-sq ft India Distribution Centre, being operated in collaboration with third-party logistics provider DB Schenker, will support regional aviation customers in maintaining higher fleet utilisation, the company said in a statement.

The new India location is one of eight distribution centres around the world that holds and ships spare parts specifically for Boeing's commercial customers, it said.

"This centre will support the emergent needs of spare parts for Boeing aircraft in India, reducing lead times, improving availability, and supporting the MRO industry here," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

Boeing had announced its investment in the distribution centre during the Aero Show in Bengaluru early last year.

The first batch of the parts from the facility were shipped to customers in December 2023, it said in the statement.

The aircraft maker said it continues to enhance customer service by growing its global distribution network, including investing in, and developing regional distribution centres.

"The India Distribution Centre represents another significant step forward in Boeing's strategy to provide parts and services when and where customers need them," William Ampofo, vice president for parts and distribution services and supply chain, Boeing Global Services, said.

It also represents Boeing's commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions for the company's commercial airplane customers in the region, he added.

Positioned strategically along India's Eastern Freight Corridor, with proximity to both Delhi and the upcoming Jewar airport, the distribution centre reaffirms Boeing's commitment to supporting growth and self-reliance objectives in India, the company said.

"The complexities of warehousing and logistics, combined with Boeing's distinctive needs, provided us with an opportunity to build an innovative setup that meets the distinct spares support requirements of India's growing aviation industry," said Kinjal Pande, chief executive officer at DB Schenker, Cluster India, and Indian Subcontinent. PTI

