Boeing engine cover falls off during take-off, aircraft makes emergency landing

Boeing has run into rough weather once again as an engine cover of a Boeing 737-800 plane ripped open and fell off during takeoff from Denver International Airport.

The Houston-bound aircraft, part of the Southwestern Airlines fleet, had 135 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

The engine cover blowing off felt like a 'bomb jolt', described the passengers to the media later.

The aircraft, which had risen to about 10,3000 feet returned to Denver International Airport, where it landed safely. This happened on Sunday, April 7, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, who said that as the engine cowling detached from the aircraft, the Houston-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.

No passenger was injured in the incident. As soon as the crew noticed the flapping cover, they promptly declared an emergency for Southwest 3695 and decided to turn back.

A passenger told ABC News that the plane turned around made a full–speed landing after people in the exit row started yelling at the flight attendants and pointing to the damage. The pilots did a great job on the landing, said a passenger.

Southwestern Airlines issued an apology and said that its maintenance team will review the Boeing 737-800 for any potential hazards. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident and found that the plane was incorporated into the airline’s fleet on June 2015.

Video goes viral