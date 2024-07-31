BlueStar MD upbeat on AC industry's growth amid record summer sales

BlueStar's Managing Director B Thiagarajan is confident that India will overtake China as the world's largest consumer of air-conditioners by 2045.

Speaking to The Federal, Thiagarajan discusses the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) major's summer performance, increasing market share and intensifying competition within the white goods space.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

How has this summer turned out so far for BlueStar?

The summer season this year set a new record not only for BlueStar but for the entire industry, with overall growth exceeding 50 per cent. The CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) national committee meeting on consumer durables and electronics highlighted the exceptional performance of the refrigerator and air conditioning sectors. The surge in growth underscores a strong demand for home comfort appliances and could signal positive trends for the industry’s future.

What’s BlueStar’s strategy to increase its market share within the room air conditioner (RAC) segment? Have you set any internal targets?

Our current market share stands at 13.75 per cent, and we aim to achieve 15 per cent by FY26. To reach this target, we will continue with our strategy of making our products affordable and relevant for every consumer segment. This includes enhancing domestic value addition, with our plant in Sri City having a capacity of 1.2 million units and having already surpassed 600,000 units in Phase 2. We will also focus on maintaining strong connections with our distribution network and furthering our brand-building efforts through our partnership with cricketer Virat Kohli.